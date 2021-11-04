Analysts Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to post $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.00. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

