Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $901.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $861.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.00 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of LII opened at $300.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.59. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

