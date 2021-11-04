Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.