Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 4th (ACLS, ALB, CSWI, IAFNF, JNCE, KEYUF, MGM, NFYEF, PARXF, PSYTF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 4th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $296.00 to $307.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $163.00 to $153.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$85.50 to C$89.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$35.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $185.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

