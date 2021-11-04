Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC):
- 10/23/2021 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “
- 10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.
- 10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 9,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 207.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
