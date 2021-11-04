Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 389,251 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 389,251 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

