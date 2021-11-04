Anchor Reaches Market Cap of $10.09 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $6,845.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00237674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

