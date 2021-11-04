Anthony Colucci Sells 6,600 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.85. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $563,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

