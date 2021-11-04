Anthony Colucci Sells 6,600 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.85. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
