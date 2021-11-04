apM Coin (APM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $277,472.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $277,472.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00234908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

