Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

AINV opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $15.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

