Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 188,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $864.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

AINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

