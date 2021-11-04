Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $3.06

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00004934 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $769,373.71 and approximately $205,281.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00125531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.40 or 0.00514477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

