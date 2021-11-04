Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of APTO opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
