Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

