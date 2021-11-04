Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

