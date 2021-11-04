ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ArcelorMittal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of ArcelorMittal worth $50,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

