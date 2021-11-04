ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

NYSE MT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 252,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,719. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $78,715,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3,073.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 8,540,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,505,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 695,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

