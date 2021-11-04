Archer Aviation (ACHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

