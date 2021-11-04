ASD Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. ASD has a total market cap of $366.69 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00234908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

