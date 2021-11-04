Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (CURRENCY:IBFK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $847,290.76 and $80,641.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,199.54 or 1.00188017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.27 or 0.07279420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Trading

