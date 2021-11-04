Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Shares of ASTR opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.