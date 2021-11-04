Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ASTR opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22.
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
