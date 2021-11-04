ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.