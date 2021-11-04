ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

