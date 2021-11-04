AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Shares Up 89.4%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO)’s stock price shot up 89.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

