Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE ACB opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $93,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

