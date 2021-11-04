Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 29.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 104.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 51.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACB opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

