Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. 222,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 330,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 255.74% and a negative net margin of 821.04%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 628.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 439,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 60,117 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

