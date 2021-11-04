Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. 222,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 330,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.
Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 255.74% and a negative net margin of 821.04%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.
Avalon GloboCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVCO)
Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.
