Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Shares Up 0.3%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 4,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

