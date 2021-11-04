Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $278.00 and last traded at $280.98. Approximately 19,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,420,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.09.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

