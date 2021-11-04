Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.90. 25,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 1,533,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,387 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 565,012 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LLC now owns 3,899,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

