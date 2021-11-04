B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

BHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE BHR opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

