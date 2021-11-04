B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

BTG opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 381,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

