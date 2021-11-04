B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Shares Down 8.2%

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 7,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B2W – Companhia Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get B2W - Companhia Digital alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for B2W - Companhia Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2W - Companhia Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.