Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350.50 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55). Approximately 696,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,160,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.50 ($4.46).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 333.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 330.17.

In related news, insider Chris Van der Kuyl acquired 285,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £992,892.72 ($1,297,220.70).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

