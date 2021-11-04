Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.07% of Balchem worth $130,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $157.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

