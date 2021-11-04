Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. 920,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bally’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15,678.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Bally’s worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

