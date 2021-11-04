Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $19.46 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 733,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Huntsman by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 514,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

