Barclays Cuts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $40.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

CAKE stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 23,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,392. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,414,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

