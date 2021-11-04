Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.66 during midday trading on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

