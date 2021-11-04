Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 45,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

