Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is Guardian Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,054 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises 2.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 1.37% of Bausch Health Companies worth $144,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 104,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,353. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 3,731.54% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

