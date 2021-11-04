BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,775 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.09% of BCE worth $39,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after buying an additional 419,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 29,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

