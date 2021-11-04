Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $34,862.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00096645 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 195.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005987 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

