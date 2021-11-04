Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.300-$12.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.30-$12.50 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,159. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.67.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.