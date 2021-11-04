BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Critical Analysis

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northeast Bank 47.81% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BEO Bancorp and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.46 $5.52 million N/A N/A Northeast Bank $150.16 million 1.81 $71.50 million $8.55 3.80

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, ME.

