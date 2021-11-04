Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

AOX stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.62 ($19.55). 313,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

