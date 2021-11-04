Berkshire Grey (BGRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGRY stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $13.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

