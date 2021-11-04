Berry Data (BRY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $882,767.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 128.7% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $882,767.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

