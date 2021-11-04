Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beyond Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Beyond Air worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

