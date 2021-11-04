Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

