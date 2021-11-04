Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $175.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $175,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 95,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,638. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

