Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $93,010.22 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,559.69 or 1.00056143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.91 or 0.00594736 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.70 or 0.00324580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00175372 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,803,400 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.